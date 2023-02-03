Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu will lead the cast of 'Nobody Nothing Nowhere'.

The trio are attached to the high-concept comedy, which is from a 2018 Black List and Sundance Screenwriter Labs script by Rachel Wolther and Alex H. Fischer, who will also direct the production.

The movie tells the story of Ruth "one of the Non-People, human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person that actually exists on Earth."

The synopsis added: "Tired of serving as an extra in someone else’s life, Ruth is ready to demand a life of her own.”

Octavia - who, like her co-stars, will also produce the movie - hailed the project a "dream come true".

She said in a statement: “'Nobody Nothing Nowhere' is a wholly original feature film that presents a world and its characters in an entirely unique way. Having the opportunity to work with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu is a dream come true! It is always a priority for me, and my partners at Orit Entertainment, to produce projects that entertain and bring the light, hope and promise audiences are craving. I am excited to be part of such an inventive and thoughtful project.”

Filming is slated to begin this summer, and The Exchange are planning to launch the project for sales at the upcoming European Film Market.

Nat McCormick of the exchange added: “Not only is 'Nobody Nothing Nowhere' a strong commercial project with a hilarious script, but the film also subtly tackles social issues in a mind-boggling cinematic universe. We are incredibly proud to represent this project at a market and play a part in bringing it to audiences around the world."