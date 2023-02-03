Netflix is bringing Spatial Audio sound to even more shows.

The streaming giant teamed up with audio company Sennheiser last summer to bring the support to some of Netflix's original movies and TV shows for premium subscribers without needing specialist headphones.

Initially, the support was limited to the likes of 'Stranger Things' and 'The Witcher', but now the platform has unveiled plans to expand the compatibility to over 700 existing and upcoming titles.

While there isn't a full breakdown available yet for compatible titles, the likes of 'Wednesday', 'The Watcher' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' are confirmed to be part of the new expansion.

Netflix has also confirmed upcoming movies and shows will get the same support, including 'You', 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' and 'Your Place or Mine'.

In a blog post, the two companies explained: "A preview tool allows mixers to compare standard stereo to AMBEO and adjust rendering settings by individual stems or groups.

"Specific stems, such as dialog, can be completely excluded from spatialisation and music mixes can be kept on their left and right channels while immersive rendering is applied to any other stems.

"The renderer seeks to translate mixer intent while giving an impressive immersive audio experience previously inaccessible on two speakers."

To see all compatible content, premium Netflix users can put 'Spatial Audio' into the search bar or keep an eye out for the new Netflix spatial audio badge.