Susan Lucci broke down in tears as she insisted she's not ready to date again following the death of her husband Helmut Huber.

The 76-year-old 'All My Children' star was left devastated in March 2022 when the "love of her life" passed away at the age of 84 and she's now opened up about the loss in an emotional interview on US TV - declaring it's way too soon to think about finding love again.

During her appearance on 'Good Day New York' on Thursday (02.02.23), was asked about dating again and she cried as she replied: "No, I'm not ready. It's just 10 months. And anyway, whatever the time was, I'm not ready, you know? And everybody's different ... "

Susan revealed some of her friends have been trying to set her up and she was even approached by a woman while she was out shopping who suggested a blind date.

She explained: "Yes [my friends have tried setting me up], even strangers. I was in Palm Beach in Saks and a woman was saying, ‘Oh, I have just the man for you'. And thank you, but I'm not … I can't even imagine it at this point."

The couple - who were parents to a son and daughter - were married for more than 50 years and Susan admitted she's still struggling to deal with his loss.

She said: "I miss him, and he's worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life. A very special, big presence, very take charge in a good way. He was caring, he's a caregiver and funny, smart, all those good things."

Susan added of Helmut: "Not to mention, very handsome and that cute accent."

The actress previously revealed she "got lucky" by meeting Helmut when she was in her early 20s as he was by her side for the next 50 years.

Speaking to Fox News back in 2020, she explained: "I got really lucky because I married somebody who is smart and handsome, and he’s very confident, and he has a great sense of humour. And, fortunately, he’s not only been supportive, which is a lovely word. He’s been with me, really with me hands-on and right there. He’s really been a rock, and I got lucky because how could I know all that going in? I was 22."