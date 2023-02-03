Meta report their earning decrease is less than expected.

The investors of the parent company of social media brands like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram received good news when the latest filing showed the dip in sales was less than feared at only four per cent from the same time frame in 2021.

The Mark Zuckerberg-founded company took in $32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the news of this marked its stock price going up on Wednesday (01.02.23).

The social media giant reduced its cost expectations for the current year by $5 billion and shared their new $40 billion share buy back scheme.

Meta’s operating expenses increased by 22 per cent in the last three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2021, which was attributed to be because of “charges related to our restructuring efforts”, according to them. In addition, they upped their investment into the metaverse and Reels, its attempt to compete with industry disruptor TikTok.

Mark Zuckerberg labelled the period “challenging” before remarking on the business’ “good progress”.

The 38-year-old billionaire said: “2022 was a challenging year. But I think we ended up having made good progress on our main priorities and setting ourselves up to deliver better results this year, as long as we keep pushing on efficiency.”

Meta’s CEO outlined his belief that his investments - such as their venture into AR and short-form videos - were working in their favour.

Mark said: “The progress we’re making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.”