Britney Spears has declared she's "such a fan" of Pamela Anderson and applauded the star's sons for standing up for their mum.

The 'Toxic' singer opened up about her admiration for the actress in a lengthy post on Instagram in which she praised the 'Baywatch' star's grown-up children - Brandon and Dylan Lee - for backing her over her sex tape leak and the TV mini-series 'Pam and Tommy'.

In her post, Britney wrote: "I'm such a fan of Pamela Anderson. She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is!!!

"I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past!!!. They said 'Why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom???' Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison. He's right. He went on to say that because of the embarrassment she went through a very dark period in her life. I mean, when I read that I was like 'Damn!'"

Pamela has long insisted she was devastated by the release of her sex tape back in the 1990s which showed her frolicking with her sons' dad Tommy Lee - and she later slammed the TV mini-series for dramatising such a difficult time in her life. Both her sons have since spoken out in her defence as she prepared to tell her own side of the story in her Netflix film 'Pamela: A Love Story'.

Britney went on to compare Pamela's story to her own life - insisting she felt terrible about a series of documentaries released in recent years which revisited her troubled past.

The pop star went on: "With four documentaries released about me last year with people I adore speaking about my past. That alone was almost as hard as what I went through in my past ...

"So Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life ... Unfortunately the way my past was portrayed in these documentaries was extremely embarrassing. It felt semi-illegal. But you know I was once told we all die in the end. Chill out and let it go."