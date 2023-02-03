Chloe Cherry has been accused of stealing a blouse from a shop.

The 'Euphoria' actress was charged with misdemeanour theft earlier this month in connection with an alleged incident at the Building Character shopping centre in the 25-year-old beauty's Lancaster, Pennsylvania hometown in December.

A witness told TMZ Chloe took the $28 blouse into a dressing room before leaving without paying, despite paying for other items with a credit card.

According to the source, when police got involved, the OnlyFans model admitted she took the blouse and returned it to the officer, but Chloe's representative denied that happened.

Her spokesperson said: "In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn't properly charged to my client's credit card.

"In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity's name more than anything else."

Building Character owner Marty Hulse said the blouse was taken from the Jenny and the Clowder seller and Chloe was tracked using security cameras.

He told local news outlet Lancaster Online: “Most times, when we find people who are shoplifting, we don't find them in the act. They'll take the tag off of it and throw it somewhere. Then we see the tag, and we can find them on the camera and where it came from, and that's exactly what happened...

“I know it sound piddly, but when it comes down to it, we're all small businesses. You're stealing from your neighbours.”

Lancaster City Bureau of Police have yet to comment.

Cherry is scheduled to go to court for a preliminary hearing on 22 February.