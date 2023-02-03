Daryl McCormack says Dame Emma Thompson has been like a "guardian" to him.

The 30-year-old actor stars alongside 'Matilda' actress Emma, 63, in the new comedy-drama film 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' - which sees an ageing teacher hire a young male escort in the hope of having her first orgasm - and admitted that working with the acclaimed star was like "having a half day at school."

He said: "It was like a half day at school – you know, the days where you’re allowed to come in wearing your own clothes, and it’s nice outside and you get an ice-cream. Emma's an amazing friend, but also like a guardian or something."

Meanwhile, Daryl has been nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award at the upcoming ceremony alongside the likes of 'Sex Education' actresses Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood, and the 'Pixie' star explained that he is yet to take the news in, noting that the nod is a far cry from his humble beginnings as a waiter when he first moved to London from his native Ireland.

He told ELLE UK: "I don’t really know how to take it in. I moved to London five years ago from Ireland and started waiting tables. To be nominated feels like a crazy moment."

As part of the portfolio, ELLE UK also speaks to 'Empire of Light' actor Micheal Ward, who features on standalone digital covers along with other rising stars including Anya Chalotra, Rosy McEwen, Jonah Hauer-King, and Dafne Keen.

The March issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 02 February.