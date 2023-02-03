Gary Glitter has been released from prison.

The 79-year-old singer - whose real name is Paul Gadd - reportedly left HMP The Verne, a low-security jail in Portland, Dorset, after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Gary will be subject to licence conditions.

It was revealed in December that the 'Rock 'n' Roll' singer was likely to be released from prison this month, and the news made one of his victims - who was just 10 when she was abuse in Vietnam in 2005 - weep with despair.

The woman, known as Ms D to protect her anonymity and now aged 27, said she hopes he is barred from ever traveling again, claimed he abused “many more victims” in Vietnam, and admitted she fears she will never be able to find love due to the ongoing trauma of his abuse.

She sobbed as she said: “He is free to enjoy his money and his life now, but I live with what that man did to me every day of my life.

“I will never find anyone to love me, and I will never be able to marry because of what happened. No man here will accept someone with my past.

“There were many other victims apart from me in Vietnam. He should never be allowed to leave England again because he is a very dangerous man, and he will do bad things again.”

Glitter was jailed in February 2015 for offences carried out between 1975 and 1980, including crimes of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, attempting to rape an eight-year-old and molesting a third girl.

Ms D gave evidence against him alongside a 12-year-old victim, and Glitter was jailed for three years before being deported to Britain.

Glitter was also jailed for four months in 1999 for possessing 4,000 indecent images of children and in 2006 was put behind bars in Vietnam for three years after sex attacks in the country before being release in 2008.