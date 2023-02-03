Lana Clarkson's mother has insisted she "felt nothing" when her daughter's killer Phil Spector died in prison.

Donna Clarkson was left devastated when the actress was found shot dead at the music producer's home in February 2003 and Spector was later convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 19 years to life behind bars but died in 2021 after serving only 12 years.

Now Donna has explained how she felt when she found out Spector had died in prison, telling the Mirror newspaper: "I felt nothing. Nothing changes what he did. Lana was my baby, I miss and cry for her every day."

Spector's first trial was declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict but a second ended with a conviction for second degree murder. Throughout both trials, Spector's defence suggested Lana had taken her own life after her acting career slumped - and Donna remains angry about the untrue picture that was painted of her daughter.

She said: "If he had just told the truth 20 years ago, we would not have been left with the memories of how he tried to malign her in death."

Lana died on February 3, 2003 and every year Donna gathers her loved ones on the anniversary of her murder to remember the good times. She said: "We share our love and memories. I’m grateful she packed a lot in her life. We didn’t know it was going to be so short. She worked around the world as a model. Even now, it’s like she’s just away travelling and will be home soon."