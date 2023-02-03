Matthew McConaughey took How to Lose a Gun in 10 Days role after seeing fortune teller

Published
2023/02/03 12:00 (GMT)

Matthew McConaughey was convinced to take the lead in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' by a fortune teller.

The 53-year-old actor - who portrayed Benjamin Barry opposite Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson in the 2003 romantic comedy - had been unsure about taking the part until the chance encounter with the mysterious stranger.

He told America's Vanity Fair magazine: "I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard.

"Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?'

"I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure.' He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.' "

Matthew even suspected the man had been hired by film bosses, but admitted it made him consider the project more seriously.

He continued: "I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy?"

"I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration," he said. "I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

Kate was thrilled Matthew agreed to the project because he had such great "energy".

She recalled: "We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy. The guy for me was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along."

While fans will be disappointed there are still no plans for a sequel to the film, Kate has ideas on what the future held for Ben and Andie, and she's keen to work with Matthew - who she also starred with in 'Fool's Gold' - again in the future.

She said : "People always ask us [about a sequel] but there’s nothing in the works. I love working with Matthew, so I’m sure at some point we’ll work together again.

"My hope is that [Andie and Ben] are happy, they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing Bulls*** with his parents. If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere."

© BANG Media International

matthewmcconaughey katehudson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended