Matthew McConaughey was convinced to take the lead in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' by a fortune teller.

The 53-year-old actor - who portrayed Benjamin Barry opposite Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson in the 2003 romantic comedy - had been unsure about taking the part until the chance encounter with the mysterious stranger.

He told America's Vanity Fair magazine: "I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard.

"Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?'

"I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure.' He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.' "

Matthew even suspected the man had been hired by film bosses, but admitted it made him consider the project more seriously.

He continued: "I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy?"

"I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration," he said. "I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

Kate was thrilled Matthew agreed to the project because he had such great "energy".

She recalled: "We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy. The guy for me was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along."

While fans will be disappointed there are still no plans for a sequel to the film, Kate has ideas on what the future held for Ben and Andie, and she's keen to work with Matthew - who she also starred with in 'Fool's Gold' - again in the future.

She said : "People always ask us [about a sequel] but there’s nothing in the works. I love working with Matthew, so I’m sure at some point we’ll work together again.

"My hope is that [Andie and Ben] are happy, they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing Bulls*** with his parents. If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere."