Seth Rogen doesn't like watching Marvel movies.

The 40-year-old actor serves as an executive producer on the popular superhero series 'The Boys' but has confessed that he is not a fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbusters as he finds them aimed towards children.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Seth said: "I think Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers.

"But as someone who doesn't have children... It is (all) kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I'll watch one of those things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, 'Oh, this is just not for me.'

'The Boys' is a comic book show that appeals to adult audiences but Seth admits that the Amazon programme would "not exist or be interesting" without the influence of the MCU.

'The Fabelmans' star said: "Truthfully, without Marvel, 'The Boys' wouldn't exist or be interesting. I'm aware of that.

"I think if it was only Marvel (in the marketplace), it would be bad. But I think it isn't - clearly.

"An example I'm always is, there's a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, 'Do you think we'll ever make a movie that's not a Western again? Everything's a Western! Westerns dominate the f****** movies. If it doesn't have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren't going to go see it anymore.'"

Rogen continued: "The situation, sadly, is that we now have two separate fields: There's worldwide visual entertainment, and there's cinema.

"They still overlap from time to time, but that's becoming increasingly rare. And I fear that the financial dominance of one is being used to marginalise and even belittle the existence of the other."