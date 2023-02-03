Austin Butler damaged his vocal cords while filming 'Elvis' because he had to do so much singing.

The 31-year-old screen star has been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic but playing The King wasn't easy and he injured himself by belting out the music legend's hits over and over - with one performance being repeated 40 times to get the right take.

Austin has also struggled to ditch the Southern accent he adopted to play Elvis, and during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', he explained: "I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing. One song took 40 takes!"

Austin also opened up about working with acting veteran Tom Hanks, who played Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film.

The actor told the host: "I had no idea what it was going to be like meeting someone you have admired for so long. You hope they would be warm to you, but you never really know.

"He is such a master of his craft, and I was intimidated, but the first time I met him he gave me the biggest bear hug and joked about how nervous he was. When I said I was terrified, he said: ‘And, nobody knows what Colonel Parker sounds like, but everyone knows what Elvis sounds like!'"

