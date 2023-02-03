Sir Paul McCartney always goes over the top with romantic gestures for his wife Nancy Shevell on Valentine's Day.

The 80-year-old Beatles legend has been married to Nancy since 2011 but he is determined to keep the spark in their relationship alive by going all out on the romantic day of the year by showering her with cards and "fun".

In an interview posted on his official website, Paul revealed: "When it comes to being a husband … I see it as just trying to be good to my wife Nancy and trying to be considerate and romantic. I completely overdo Valentine's Day!"

Paul went on to explain he writes multiple cards for Nancy and hides them around the house, and the fun often continues over two days.

He added: "I mean, there's not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day - it's completely silly. If there's an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it!"

The musician also insisted he sees his role in the relationship as being "helpful" and always tries to support Nancy whenever there's a problem.

He went on: "I try to be helpful as a husband too. If there’s a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I’m always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times. I am very proud, in fact, to be ‘The Guy’ there.

"And I know she is grateful. So, that’s my role as a husband: it’s to be the strength and the romance at the same time. I don’t think I consciously chose to be that way. It’s just how I do things."