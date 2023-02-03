Yoganand Aiyadurai has been appointed Wizard Games Director of Game Technology.

The gaming expert has almost 30 yers of experience in the industry and will now step up to the big job at the iGaming casino studios behind hit titles like 'Magic Baccarat', 'Madame Voodoo' and 'Awww! So Cute!, and managing Joey Hurtado is "delighted" to welcome him to the award-winning team.

In a statement, Joey said: "We are delighted to welcome Yoganand to the growing team here at Wizard Games. We’re continuing to go from strength to strength, and someone of his calibre will allow us to scale new heights."

Meanwhile, Yoganand noted that he is "thrilled " to be joining the company and is "looking forward" to taking them to the next step in their future.

He said: "I’m thrilled to be joining Wizard Games as it continues to make huge leaps in the industry. With a fantastic roadmap of content, and countless new partnerships on the horizon, it is an exciting time to be joining the team, and I look forward to helping us take the next step!"