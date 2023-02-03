The sequel to 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' is still in the works.

The 2019 comedy action - which followed the Japanese character in a plot looosley basd on the 2016 video game of the same name - had been slated to produce a followup but the project appears to have been delayed and while writers have explained that things are "complicated", they have promised that it is still on its way.

Writers Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez told Polygon: "It’s an ongoing conversation that is still not over to this day, It's complicated and involves a lot of big studio, corporate Pokémon rights things that we’re not privy to. Whether it’s us or someone else that takes up the mantle, we hope it happens because we love it I think it’s still a TBD, but... there’s hope."

The outlet went on to claim that an insider confirmed that the project was "in active development" but could not confirm any further details.

Last year, 'Detective Pikachu' star Justice Smith admitted that he would "love" to star in a sequel but was unsure if the project would ever come to fruition.

He said: "I would love to participate in 'Detective Pikachu 2!' I don’t know if it’s going to happen. I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I really hope so though. Honestly, I’m such a huge fan, who knows, who knows? I hope so!"