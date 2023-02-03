An announcement claiming that the XBox 360 marketplace is to close was made in "error", Microsoft has confirmed.

The tech company behind the gaming console and its accompanying digital library had initially released a message telling users that they had until May this year to make their purchases and reportedly later confirmed the news themselves.

The message read: "We will be closing the Xbox 360 Marketplace over the next year so we encourage you to purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023."

However, Microsoft has now confirmed that the message was indeed a made in error.

Xbox global product marketing manager Bree Adams told The Verge: “This message was posted in error and we can confirm the Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023.

“As a reminder, beginning on February 7, 2023, a limited set of games, add-ons, and in-game content will no longer be purchasable in select markets via the Xbox 360 Store.”