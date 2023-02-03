Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88.

The renowned fashion designer - who started his career designing jewellery for Givenchy, Dior, and Balenciaga before launching his own fashion house almost 60 years ago - passed away in Brittany, France on Friday (03.02.23), as confirmed by Spanish group Puig, which controls his clothing and perfume businesses.

Without revealing a cause of death, a statement shared on the official Instagram account of the renowned Spanish designer, said: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."

Paco was born Francisco Rabaneta in the Spanish Basque Country and became known for unconventional material such as metal, paper, and plastic for his metal couture and designs and later went on to achieve phenomenal success with his self-titled fragrance brand, which is thought to have sold 23 million bottles since its inception in 1968.

José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s fashion and beauty division, said in a statement: "Paco made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre – the word means ‘automobile grill’, you know – and turn it into an icon of modern femininity? With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name!"