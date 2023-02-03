Charlotte Tilbury says her Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand is an “easy, liquid blush”.

The 49-year-old makeup artist - who has painted many famous faces like Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, and Kim Kardashian to name a few - added the rosy hued beauty product to her eponymous luxury high end cosmetics range.

She told the online edition of Elle: "There was a gap in the market for an innovative, easy, liquid blush.

"[It] can be applied to the apples of the cheeks to give a baby blush freshness from within the skin that lasts all day—just dot, dot, blend, and pop.”

Charlotte recommends matching it with her Beauty Light Wands to get "a gorgeous blush and glow that lifts and revives the look of every complexion."

This week the beauty entrepreneur added the “incredible” Michaela Jae Rodriguez, 32, to her star-studded roster of modelling selling her wares.

Of the ‘Loot’ star’s appointment, Charlotte said: “She is an incredible talent, but an even more incredible person. I knew immediately we had to work together when we met at the Women in Film Oscar party and both share a desire to use our platforms to give back and do good.”

Michaela added: “I have loved using Charlotte’s skincare and makeup products for years” as she praised her line.

She said: “My skin truly cannot live without Magic Cream and Magic Serum, and her iconic Pillow Talk collection is my trusted makeup staple on and off screen – there really isn’t any other shade like it anywhere.”