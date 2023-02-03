Steve Martin brands Ben Stiller a "nepo baby" in a tongue-in-cheek new advert.

The comedy veteran trades insults with the 'Zoolander' star in a commercial for Pepsi Zero Sugar which is due to air during the Super Bowl later this month with Steve making a dig at Ben for embarking on a career in Hollywood after growing up with famous parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

As the pair promote the fizzy drink, they talk about acting with Ben starting off: "As actors, in a way, we never really stop acting" before Steve cuts him down by saying: "For example, Ben is acting right now like he's not intimidated by standing next to me."

Ben then shoots back: "And Steve‘s acting like he’s not lucky to be here," prompting him to reply: "Oh, and Ben‘s acting like that whole awkward thing he does is a character and not his actual personality."

The 'Tropic Thunder' star snips at Steve by calling him a "banjo player" in reference to his longtime devotion to the instrument and the 'Naked Gun' star hits back by branding Ben a "nepo baby".

The advert ends with the pair agreeing their are both fans of each other's work, with Ben asking Steve if he really meant it with the actor joking: "I was acting."

The commercial is among a slew of celebrity-packed adverts which will all grace the airwaves during the Philadelphia Eagles' clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.

Alicia Silverstone is reviving her 'Clueless' character Cher in a promotion for Rakuten while Timothee Chalamet is plugging Apple TV and Kevin Bacon features in an advert for Budweiser while Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have returned as their 'Breaking Bad' characters in a spot for PopCorners.