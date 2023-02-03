Rickey Smiley has been trapped in a "terrible nightmare" following the death of his son.

The 54-year-old prankster's eldest child, 32-year-old Brandon passed away on 29 January and the comedian has reflected on how "the sadness is setting in" around their family.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram, Rickey said: "I feel bad for my other kids. My kids are confused. They don't know what to do.

"I just never thought I would be a member of an organization where you have to bury your kids. It's a terrible nightmare."

When he first heard the news of Brandon's death - the cause of which hasn't been disclosed - Rickey didn't cry due to "shock" and described his emotions as being like "somebody stomping on my chest and it's just non-stop."

He added: "Tears are coming down your eyes but you ain't crying. And then you crying and ain't no tears coming down your eyes."

The news has hit the 'Rickey Smiley For Real' star's 21-year-old son Malik the hardest.

Rickey said "He got his own issues. He's fighting to stay alive because he's dealing with a lot, dealing with depression and anxiety."

The comic bemoaned the fact he "wasn't perfect" but insisted he's done his best for his kids.

He tearfully said: "I didn't play no games I just tried to be the best dad I could be. That's all. It is what it is."

A memorial for Brandon - who is also survived by his daughter Storm, three, mother Brenda, and sisters D'Essence, 25, Taylor, 22, and Aaryn, 21 - will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, on 4 February.

Rickey previously told fans his son was following him into the entertainment business by sharing a video of him performing a stand-up set. He's believed to have been a stand-up comedian and an actor.

No further details have been released about Brandon's death.