Michelle Yeoh has no regrets about refusing to leave the stage at the Golden Globes when bosses tried to cut her speech short.

The Oscar-nominated screen star picked up the Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy award for her role in superhero film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and the music started playing before she had finished speaking, but Michelle wouldn't budge.

She has now insisted she was right to stand her ground because she wanted to enjoy her big moment. During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Michelle explained: "They tried [to get me off stage] didn’t they. Come on, this is the first time I got a nomination and won. I worked for 40 years for it, so nobody was getting me off that stage! I was like, ‘Back off, I’m taking all this in'."

Michelle was only part-way through her acceptance speech when producers attempted to play her off the stage, and she responded by joking: "Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK?"

She wasn't the only actor to get the music treatment during their speech at the Golden Globes on January 11 - Colin Farrell and Austin Butler also refused to leave the stage when the music started playing.

The 'In Bruges' star picked up Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in Martin McDonagh's film 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. Colin started his speech by congratulating award presenter Ana de Armas for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' before moving on to thank his co-stars when music suddenly started playing.

He then refused to leave, saying: "You can forget that piano" before continuing his speech.

Austin - who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama trophy for his role in 'Elvis' - also failed to fit his speech into the allocated time frame and he joked Golden Globes bosses should have at least played an Elvis Presley song when they tried to boot him off stage.

He joked to the audience: "You could at least play ‘Suspicious Minds’ or something."

'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday February 3 at 10.40pm. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.