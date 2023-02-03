Kyle Richards is "very aware" of her health after losing family members to cancer.

The 54-year-old reality star lost her mother Kathleen to breast cancer in 2002 and since losing even more family members to the disease, she has become very conscious of what she eats and how she exercises.

She said: "I’m very aware of looking out for my health and my heart. I have lost a lot of family members to cancer, so I eat really well. I’m very aware of what I put in my body."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star went on to explain that she works out on daily basis and reminded her female fans how "important" it is for them to follow a good health regime.

She told Hollywood Life: "I work out every day. I’m usually in the gym for about two hours a day. Actually, I do a lot of cardio. It’s really, really important for women to exercise and to eat right. I can’t stress that enough. "

Her comments come just days after she admitted it was "frustrating" to hear fans believed she had been using Ozempic a medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes but also induces weight loss as a side effect - to shed the pounds because she puts so much "effort" into her wellbeing.

She said: "I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6am at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating. Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people."