Reese Witherspoon used to Denzel Washington's car when she was working as an intern on one of his movies.

The 'Legally Blonde' star has revealed she spent two weeks on a work experience placement at the production company which was making Washington's 1995 film 'Devil In A Blue Dress' and she was given the nerve-wracking job of looking after the actor's Porsche.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Reese explained she was already acting but she wanted to gain some extra production experience. She said: "Actually, I was an intern on a movie that Denzel Washington starred in called 'Devil In A Blue Dress' ...

"I wanted to learn the other sides of the business. Not just doing the acting part. So I was in pre-production. And I had to answer the phone ... And then whenever Denzel came in, I had to park his Porsche."

Reese joked it wasn't a particularly good plan to hand over a sports car to a teenager who had just passed her driving test.

She added: "[It was] not a good idea for a 17-year-old kid with a brand new drivers licence. I stripped all the gears, terrible."

The Oscar-winner went on to reveal she spoke to Washington about the story years later when they met at a wedding, and he revealed his daughter had ended up working on her 2011 film 'Water For Elephants'.

Reese went on: "He's like: 'I've heard you tell this story about how you used to park my Porsche'. And I was like: 'Yes, I did'

"And he was like: 'But, did you know that your costumes on 'Water For Elephants', who took them in and out of your trailer?' And I was like: 'No, I have no idea'. And he's like: 'My daughter'. That was amazing. Like this full circle."