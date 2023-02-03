A sustainable yoga clothing brand that promises to be "comfortable and beautiful" has launched in the UK.

Noble Yoga are keen to "transform what yoga wear can truly be" with their range of leggings, vests, long-sleeves and shorts, which have been designed to "put form first" while still being stylish, and all are manufactured using sustainable processes.

The founders, Jodie and Lee, were driven to create a compelling product offer after years of frustrated searching for clothing that they wanted to practice yoga in themselves.

They said: "We believe that product should come second only to practice, so, we’re challenging the status quo by putting form first, focusing on the kinetic demands of yoga to energise design.

"We believe that the future of all industry and crafts must be realigned to the natural cycles and regenerative principles of nature. That’s why we only use materials and processes that blend craft and functionality.

"We build products that endure, empowering your continuous practice.

"We strive to make beautiful, functional and innovative yogawear which allows people to feel strong, graceful and connected."

The brand plan to continue exploring new "innovative" forms of manufacturing in order to "do better" as the range expands.

The founders added: "We have huge plans to explore sustainable developments in knitting and innovative solutions for waste-free production.

"We’re curious about implementation of multi-functionality in a single process step, 3D shaping without additional work steps, and efficient knitting-on-demand production.

"Our next round of product testing will focus on solutions for the production of fibre-reinforced plastics made from natural fibres.

"There is always more that we can do better, and we continue to bring that vision into all the products we create at Noble.

"It’s a journey not a destination. The pursuit of better."

To find out more, and to shop the collection, visit https://www.noble-yoga.com For a limited period enjoy 10% off using code 2TMOON and free P+P within the UK.