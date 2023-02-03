Cheryl feels "so torn" over the idea of having more children.

The 39-year-old pop star exists in a "perfect world" with her five-year-old son Bear - who she has with former partner Liam Payne - and "desperately wants" to give the little a sibling because she is reportedly "worried" that he will end up "lonely" in years to come.

A source said: "Cheryl had hoped to have more children, and would still love more. But life happened in its own way – being single, COVID, a career hiatus – and she’s still trying to figure it out. When she looks at Bear, she feels so torn. They exist in this perfect little world where it’s just them, and then her mum, Liam, his parents, her siblings, and all the cousins are all part of his orbit, too. There are times when she desperately wants to give Bear a sibling because she worries that life will be so lonely for him when he grows up."

However, the insider went on to claim that the 'Promise This' hitmaker - who was initially married to footballer Ashley Cole and then tied the knot with French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini before embarking on a relationship with former One Direction star Liam - is concerned that adding to the family would turn things "upside down" for Bear and is unsure of what to do.

The source told heatworld: "But she also worries that adding a child to the family might really turn things upside down for him. She really doesn’t know what the right thing to do is and hates that there is no one else who can give her the answers."

The comments come just days after Cheryl - who recently made her West End debut as Jenny in hit play 2:22 A Ghost Story - admitted she was "hell-bent" on having another baby before COVID-19 struck in 2019 but is "not so sure" on the idea now she is a bit older.

She said: "I was so hell-bent on having another [baby] before because Bear was at that perfect age. I think if you have that couple of years age gap, you can still do things with them together where they’re both engaged and both interested. Now that the pandemic happened in the meantime, and there’s such an age gap, and I’m a bit older, I’m not so sure, honestly."