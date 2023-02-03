Tommy Lee "couldn't care less'" about Pamela Anderson's bombshell memoir.

The 60-year-old drummer was married to 'Baywatch' star Pamela, 55, during the 1990s when the pair infamously had their sex tape leaked to the world against their will but remains unfazed by her autobiography and Netflix documentary 'Love, Pamela', according to his current wife Brittany Furlan.

Just days ago, Pamela - who has sons Brandon, 26 and Dylan, 25, with her ex-husband - claimed that the Motley Crue star's current wife would be "annoyed" by the publicity surrounding her recent revelations but comedienne Brittany, 36, took to social media on Friday (03.02.23) she is "doing good."

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I’m OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I’m good. Don’t worry, and don’t worry about all the people that are saying all the mean things that they’re saying. That’s totally, you know, I don’t live in that world. So, please don’t stress and thank you to all the people that have been so sweet. We are only here for a certain amount of time, so I don’t sweat the comments from people that don’t know me, or my relationship or anything like that. I love everyone that’s been really kind. I’m sending love to those that have been unkind because I think they probably need it and it is what it is. It’s life, I guess.

"I'm lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less but don’t worry about anything."

The former Vine star concluded her message by telling her two million followers that she is "sending so much love" to them and will get through the "good and bad" times.

She added: "I leave my comments open if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me or try to tear me down, go ahead. Honestly I have done so much self work that, you know, I realize where it’s coming from. With that said, I’m sending so much love out there to everyone, the good and the bad, and don’t worry about anything and I’ll be back to my continued program as usual very soon. Love you guys."