Nicole Scherzinger has reportedly split from Thom Evans after three years of dating.

The 44-year-old pop star struck up a relationship with former international rugby union player Thom, 37, in January 2020 and have become known for sharing their love life with fans on Instagram but the pair are thought to have called it quits after things started to "go wrong".

A source said: "Thom looked distraught. He was saying things have gone wrong lately and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles. They’ve had the most amazing relationship, and they’ve plastered it all over the internet for all to see."

The insider went on to claim that followers of the former Pussycat Dolls singer thought she and Thom had become "pretty smug" about their relationship and added that it may be a case of "humble pie" if things are over for good.

Just days ago, Nicole was asked to identify her celebrity crush and insisted that the only famous person she had eyes for was in fact Thom.

She said: "When I was a kid it was Jonathan Knight from New Kids On The Block! Now, it’s my boyfriend. I mean, look at him."

The source told The Sun: "If anything, a lot of people thought they were pretty smug about it, to be honest, so there might be a bit of humble pie here if things are over for good."

The 'Don't Cha' hitmaker is yet to comment on the breakup publicly, but the news of the supposed split comes just days after she shared a seemingly cryptic message onto Instagram.

She wrote: "Fresh start, new beginnings."