Marlon Brando's breakup letter is up for auction.

The late Hollywood legend - who died in 2004 at the age of 80 - dated French Broadway dancer Solange Podell in the late 1940s but decided to write her a three-page letter when he wanted to call it quits and now the original handwritten note and the bidding has already surpassed $3,000 at RR Auction.

A description for the item reads: "ALS in pencil, signed “Marlon,” three pages on two adjoining sheets, 5 x 8, no date (late 1940s). Handwritten letter to French actress Solange Podell, with whom he had shared a romantic relationship. Brando ostensibly wrote this letter not long after their separation."

In the letter, 'The Last Tango in Paris' star - who was married to Anna Kashfi in the late 1950s but went on to a short-lived union with Movita Castaneda in the early 1960s before marrying Tarita Teriipaia in 1962 and splitting from her in 1972 - apologises that he didn't "try harder" to be "less self-indulgent" and admitted he did not want to see her whenever he was "in the mood" before stating his intentions to mature as a person.

With all spelling errors left intact, he wrote: " In order that you won’t think me a complete boor, I am writing you this letter to explain that because of an erratic, flighty, fly-by-night, temperament I wish not to humiliate and degrade your sentiments by seeing you only at my mood’s conveinence. Please accept this letter with an open heart as it is written with fourthright sincerity. I’m sorry I could not have tried harder to be less self indulgent and therewith, a little more compatable. My intuitions were flawlessly scroupulous, but my emotions, unfortunately, unstable. I will remember you with fondness, regard, and appreciation. When we meet in France (perhaps in October) I trust my behavior will be a trifle more adult."(sic)