Nicole Ryan has been hospitalised after being hit by a car.

The 40-year-old star - who is known as the host SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up - was involved in a road accident while riding her scooter and is currently in recovery after receiving medical attention, the radio station has confirmed.

A post on the show's official Instagram page read: "We've rewritten this a hundred times but there’s no easy way to say it. Nicole was seriously injured earlier in the week after being hit by a car while on her scooter. She’s in the hospital nursing broken bones and a bruised ego, and will need time to heal before she returns to the 'Morning Mash Up'."

The post went on to explain that her usual co-hosts Stanley T and Ryan Sampson will continue to "hold down the fort" while she is away and encouraged their follows to reach out to send their well-wishes to the radio host.

The post continued: "In the meantime, Ryan and Stan will be back live on Monday to hold down the fort until Nicole can come back. Make sure to reach out to Nicole on her social media, we know she’d love to hear from everybody as she recovers. Love from the Hits 1 family."

Fellow radio host Symon was quick to send sympathy to her colleague as she named her the "heart and soul" of the programme.

She wrote: "Nicole we love you more than words you are the heart and soul of hits 1 and we love and miss you! You are our inspiration [heart emoji] you got this!"