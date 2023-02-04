Dame Olivia Newton-John's state funeral will be held on February 26.

The legendary 'Grease' star passed away in August last year at the age of 73 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer and it has now been announced that her state memorial service will take place at the Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, and fans can register for free tickets from February 10.

Daniel Andrews, Premier for the State of Victoria, said in a statement: "Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world — her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation. We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim."

As part of the tributes to the 'Xanadu' actress - who was born in Cambridge England but relocated to Melbourne, Australia with her family at the age of five -, fellow pop singer Delta Goodrem will perform and family and friends will give readings.

News of the scheduling comes after weeks of uncertainty over the event, although Olivia's niece Tottie Goldsmith remained certain that it would happen.

She said: "I really believe it’s going to happen. We’re just waiting on final family dates to fit in with other things. We’ll get there."

Last September, Olivia - who was married to John Easterling from 2008 until her death - was remembered by her family in what was called a "very private" memorial service.

Register for the event at vic.gov.au/olivia-newton-john.