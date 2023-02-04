Rupert Grint never stops worrying about his daughter.

The 34-year-old actor has two-year-old Wednesday with 'Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging' star Georgia Groome but admitted that becoming a parent has turned him into a "hypochondriac" before joking that it can be "really stressful" to have both his daughter and a cat running around.

He said: "I think becoming a dad forces you to discover things, and now I'm a bit of a hypochondriac. Having a baby, you're worried about her at all times. Everything seems dangerous. I bought a full-size ostrich skeleton. It's 8 feet tall and came fully assembled, but it's so delicate. It's really stressful to have in your living room, especially when we've got a cat and Wednesday running around!"

However, the 'Harry Potter' star was then asked about his last "perfect day off" and recalled that he and his girlfriend took Wednesday to an afternoon tea themed around Kay Thompson's 'Eloise' books in New York, where the little one was "fully dressed" as the classic children's character.

He told this week's edition of PEOPLE: "We had a good one in New York. Wednesday is really into the Eloise books, so [my partner Georgia and I] took her for tea at the Plaza. She had pink lemonade in a teacup, and she was fully dressed as Eloise."

Rupert shot to fame at the age of 11 by playing young wizard Ron Weasley alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the film franchise based on the magical book series by J.K Rowling and recently explained that he decided to "take a break" from acting when the series ended in 2011 and is now back on the big screen for the first time since 2015's 'Moonwalkers' with 'Knock At The Cabin.'

He said: "Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating. I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill."