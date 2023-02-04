Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have denied a split.

After it was reported that the couple's three-year relationship was on the rocks, Thom took to Instagram Stories to insist he and Nicole are still together.

He wrote: "Wow this is news us to us, what a joke. See you for Valentine's Day babe @nicolescherzinger."

Nicole posted an identical message, tagging Thom.

44-year-old pop star Nicole struck up a relationship with former international rugby union player Thom, 37, in January 2020.

Nicole and Thom first started dating after Thom competed in 'The X Factor: Celebrity' in boyband Try Star with fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Levi Davis, in 2019.

Nicole was a judge on the show.

Just days ago, Nicole was asked to identify her celebrity crush and insisted that the only famous person she had eyes for was in fact Thom.

She said: "When I was a kid it was Jonathan Knight from New Kids On The Block! Now, it’s my boyfriend. I mean, look at him."

The pair were last pictured together in a glamorous social media picture to celebrate the New Year.

However, Nicole raised concerns about a split earlier this week, when she shared a video of herself running along a sandy beach at sunset, with the cryptic caption: "Fresh start. New beginnings".

She added: "The moment of surrender is not when life is over, it's when it begins."