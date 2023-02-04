Kerry Katona regrets not giving all her children a name that begins with the letter 'K'.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has five kids, Molly Marie, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Maxwell, 14 and Dylan-Jorge , eight, with her former partners and she now wishes she had taken a leaf out of Kris Jenner’s book and give them monikers that start with the 11th letter of the alphabet.

Kris' world famous daughters are named, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, with only her son Rob having a non 'K' title as he is named after his late lawyer father Robert Kardashian.

Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry said: "I actually liked what Kylie’s mum Kris Jenner did by giving each of her children the initial K. As a Katona I should have done that.”

Kris recently opened up about why she gave all her kids those names in an episode of 'The Kardashians'.

The 67-year-old star said: "I knew my kids’ names before they were born. I loved the name Courtney, and then I thought, it would be really interesting to put a K on it. So that was easy.

"And then Kim, Christmas is my favourite day of the year, and I love the name Noel, and that was gonna be maybe her name. But then it didn’t start with a K, and Koel sounded really weird, so it was Kimberly Noel. I’ll just pause here and say she could have done Knoel with a silent K.

“And then Khloé. I loved Chloé the designer, and then I tried Chloé with a K, and that was really good too.

"I’ll pause again and say there is no Chloé the designer; there is a brand called Chloé founded by Gabrielle Aghion, who named it after her friend.

“Kendall was gonna be Kennedy, or Cameron with a K, and then Kylie… Kylie! I mean at some point you just run out of K names. I mean truly."