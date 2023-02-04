Seth Rogen “never imagined” Steven Spielberg would want to work with him.

The 40-year-old actor - who is best known for his comedic work - portrays ‘Uncle’ Bennie in the legendary director’s semi-autobiographical movie ‘The Fabelmans’ and he was shocked to be offered such a big role in the drama.

Asked if he ever imagined he’d star in one of Spielberg’s films, he said: “Uh… no. You know, I will say that I grew up watching a lot of those movies.

“I think there were smaller roles that would chime with me, every now and then, that would give a guy like me hope.

“I believe actually if you watch more of those older movies that I grew up with, these kind of prestige movies, comedians were kind of more [prevalent]…

“It used to be done a little bit more than it is done now. But yeah, hobnestly, on a personal level, I never imagined that Steven would have any interest in working with me.”

Seth was the first actor cast in the film and he was relieved when his ‘Take This Waltz’ co-star Michelle Williams was cast as family matriarch Mitzi Fabelman.

He told Total Film magazine: “[‘Take This Waltz’] was quite a long time ago.

“I think we’re both much more comfortable in a lot of ways.

“As soon as I heard it was Michelle, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be fine.’

“It’s like being told you have to push a boulder up the hill and then, ‘And you’re doing it with The Rock.’ You’re like, ‘Oh this will make it easier/ he will do most of it.’

“I just knew that she’s so good, it makes it hard to be in a bad scene with her in some ways. Honestly, it made me much more comfortable.”