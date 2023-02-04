Taylor Lautner has called the 'Twilight Saga' fan rivalry "bizarre".

When asked if the discourse around Team Jacob, referring to his character Jacob Black, and Team Edward, for Robert Pattinson’s character, Edward Cullen, got to him, he said: "I feel like I’d be lying if I said, ‘No.’"

Speaking on 'The Toast' podcast, he added: "I was so young, like I was 16 when 'Twilight' came out, 17 for 'New Moon' and 'Eclipse'. I finished the franchise by the time I was 19. I was so young and yeah, I do feel like it was very strange, you know, traveling the world and being in different cities and having like thousands of screaming fans either take your side or the other guy’s side.

"We’re [Taylor and Robert] a team. Like we’re both just trying to make the best, you know, movies. But yeah, it was a little bizarre, the like competitiveness. And there wasn’t a competitiveness between me and Rob but having that constant reminder, it definitely … had an impact."

Taylor, 30, previously admitted the 'Twilight' years were so intense that he often didn't go out in public.

He said: "Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can. It also can disappear overnight. When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date and I had 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I’m going or show up to an airport or anywhere, and you have thousands of fans screaming.

"I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, scared. It built up something inside of me where, I didn’t know it, but I was scared to go out. I’d get super anxious to go out. So, I just didn’t."