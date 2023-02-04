The new 'Sims' game has some "really cool things" to do with other players.

Director Grant Rodiek has reassured gamers that they can still opt to have a solo experience but suggested those who want to have a totally new experience give multiplayer a go.

He revealed in the latest 'Behind The Sims' video: “Project Rene can be both [single-player and multiplayer].

“We know that our players want to have that intimate personal experience where they’re exploring stories and ideas in single-player, but there are also really cool things you could do with others, where you could share and create with your friends – the people that you want [to play with].”

However, Rodiek insisted "Project Rene is not an MMO."

He explained: “It is not this public shared space where everything you do is always with other people.

“You could play on your own, on your terms, and then again when you want, you can invite others to come and play with you. That’s the structure that we’re pursuing and we think that’s really cool and perfect for The Sims.”

The game - which was first announced in October, when Maxis made 'The Sims 4' free-to-play - is still “years out” from being released.