The 'Gladiator' sequel will be released on November 22, 2024.

The Sir Ridley Scott-directed sequel to the award-winning drama movie is set to start filming this year, with Paul Mescal, 26, starring.

Specific details about the film remain a closely-guarded secret. However, it has been confirmed that Paul will take on the role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's character Lucilla and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from the first film.

Russell Crowe has ruled out returning as Maximus in the new movie, and he also explained that it won't be a "direct sequel".

The 58-year actor - who played the central character in the historical drama film - said: "Yeah we've had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he's shaping the story.

"But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the 'My name is' speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he's now the Emperor.

"I don't know what else happens at that point, so that's the idea. So it's not a remake. And it's not a direct sequel. It's not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something."

David Scarpa is writing the script, while Ridley will produce alongside Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “This has been building since 2018 and for a long time it looked like it may never see the light of day.

“But suddenly late last year the production team really sprung into life after settling on a new script which seemed to inspire them.

“A few months later everything was up and running and now it’s well underway.

“They should be filming by May, which means there’s every chance the movie will be ready some time in 2024.

“Either way, this would be a huge box office draw.

“It’s one of the biggest action films of its era and was a massive hit.

“People have been asking Ridley about a follow-up for years, so there’s clearly a massive appetite for it.”