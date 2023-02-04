The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to make romcoms.

The pair - who quit as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to California - are reportedly planning to move away from autobiographical work after the release of their Netflix documentary and Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' and work more on scripted output.

A source told The Telegraph newspaper: "There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content.

"It will be rom coms, feel good and light-hearted shows."

Duchess Meghan has also reportedly ruled out a return to the screen and the former actress will instead take on executive producer roles with her husband and focus on charity work.

An insider added: "They've had enough of being in the spotlight for now. It was a difficult few weeks in many ways and they want to take a step back."

Speaking previously, Meghan, 41, told Variety: "So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.

"For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched 'When Harry Met Sally' a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again."