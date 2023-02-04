Heidi Klum wants more children.

The 49-year-old supermodel is mother to Leni, 18, with ex-partner Flavio Briatore as well as Henry, 17 · Johan, 16, and 13-year-old Lou with former husband Seal and revealed she would consider having more kids with her guitarist husband Tom Kaulitz, 33.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said: "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?

"I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again.

"Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16, and then 13. Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes]."

Tom was previously married to model Ria Sommerfeld from 2015-2018, but the pair had no children together.

Meanwhile, Heidi also revealed both her parents were present at her children's births, and her father captured the events on camera in case they ever want to watch themselves arriving into the world.

She said: "My dad actually filmed them. That probably sounds strange but my parents were both there when I gave birth to my kids and I wanted to document it because I thought 'If they don't wanna watch it, they can always toss it but at least they have it.' I have that right now, they're like 'Why mom?, Why do you always have to take photos?' and I'm like 'Well, because later you're gonna wanna see the photos and if I don't take them now then obviously you won't see it.'"