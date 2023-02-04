Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together.

The 36-year-old actor has been married to 'Game of Thrones' co-star Rose, 35, since 2018 and already has a two-year-old son - whose name has not been revealed publicly - and admitted on Friday (03.02.23) that the little one will get the "shock of his life" when his sibling arrives.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: "He’s really good, but he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister. I’m terrified, like, you know with the first baby, you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months? Well, the man is, anyway. This time, you go, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick [because you will have] two of them!"

The 'Modern Love' star went on to add that his son is yet to fully understand the concept of pregnancy but that he and his wife are trying to prepare him for it by pointing to Rose's stomach to try to explain that she is expecting.

He added: "I’m not sure he has conceptually understood. We’re trying to get him ready for it, like, we point to Rose’s tummy and say, ‘Mummy’s baby, Mummy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’ Well, you’ll know soon enough!"

Kit previosuly admitted that nobody could have prepared him for fatherhood and was surprised to learn that he would "never get a break" from being a parent.

He said: " You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it.Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big, what you’re about to go through is big. "