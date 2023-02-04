Mario Van Peebles is "happy'" for his ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson amid the release of her bombshell memoir.

The 66-year-old director had a relationship with former 'Baywatch' star Pamela, 55, in the years before her infamous marriage to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 - which saw her face scandal when their sex tape was leaked on the internet against her will - and admitted that he is is pleased that she has "made her own career" now that she has told her story in her new memoir and Netflix documentary 'Love, Pamela.'

He told PageSix: "I’m happy to see Pamela win on her own terms. She didn’t follow anyone else’s career, she made her own. In Hollywood, the pretty people are in front of the camera and the smart ones behind it, Pamela is a bit of both."

Pamela dated Mario at the time she was living platonically with Jon Peters - whom she later married for a period of 12 days in 2020 but revealed how he convinced her to leave his Bel Air property and the glamour model explained in her book that there was "more" to the story that she was unable to tell.

She said: "[Mario] and I] made love for the first time in a field of long, soft grasses, as horses ran by dangerously close, almost trampling us. [He said to me] ‘I think you need to get your things and get out of here, take only what you brought. There’s more to this story, and I’m afraid you won’t be able to get out of this if you wait too long."