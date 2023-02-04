Ronnie Wood, Sir Rod Stewart, and Sir Tom Jones were among the rock royalty to attend Jeff Beck's funeral.

The music icon - who was known as a member of the 1960s rock band the Yardbirds and later fronted the Jeff Beck Group - died at the age of 78 following a battle with bacterial meningitis last month and was laid to rest on Friday (03.02.23) at St Mary's Church in Beddington, Sutton, where he was hailed as a "genius" by former bandmate and 'Maggie May' hitmaker Rod.

As a note attached to a bunch of flowers placed by the entrance of the church, he wrote: "It was a privilege to perform alongside a proper guitar genius. Rest In Peace. See ya later jeff, Sir Rod Stewart."(sic)

Other stars in attendance on the poignant day included the likes of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, Jimmy Page, and comedian Vic Reeves, who took to social media as he got home from the funeral to reveal that the Led Zeppelin founder had delivered the "greatest eulogy" of them all, in which Jeff was described as "the quiet chef."

He wrote: "Just came back from Jeff Becks funeral. The greatest eulogy was from Jimmy Page. He said ‘Jeff was the quiet chief’ , he was talking about all the guitarists. And he was right. Jeff was the future as far as guitarists go. We will miss you Jeff and your music will love forever., Goodbye my good friend x”(sic)

The influential rock guitarist - who is survived by his wife Sandra Cash - passed away "peacefully" in mid-January and the family asked for privacy as they struggled to process their "tremendous loss."

A statement on his official Twitter page read: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of

Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this

tremendous loss."