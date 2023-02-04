Joey Lawrence is 'happy' for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship with TLC star Chilli

Joey Lawrence is "happy'" for his brother Matthew amid his new relationship.

The 46-year-old actor is the elder brother of 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew,42, - who split from 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke last year after two years of marriage - and thinks it is "awesome" that he is now dating TLC member Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas.

He said: "Matt’s happy, Chilli’s happy. Look, I’m not a fortune teller, you know what I mean? But I know …. all I want is for them to just be happy. So as long as that’s working, awesome. That’s all that anybody wants, you know. I think they’re doing great …. I love the fact that right now they’re super happy, so that’s great."

The former 'Melissa and Joey' star - who tied the knot with Samantha Cope in 2022 but has daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson - went on to add that he and his wife are planning a double date after briefly meeting Matthew with the 'Waterfalls' hitmaker at the Hollywood Bowl.

He told PageSix: "That’s one of the things that we are going to do [ a double date]. But we’ve hung out together and we went and saw her show — which was great — at the Hollywood Bowl a couple of months ago."

The pair are thought to have been together since 2022 and went public with their relationship in January this year.

Christal Jordan, a representative for Chilli previously said: "I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together

