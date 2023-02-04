Priscilla Presley has urged people to not "disrespect" the legacy of her family.

The 77-year-old actress was married to late music legend Elvis Presley - who died of a heart attack in 1977 aged 27 - and following the death of their daughter Lisa Marie last month decided to contest an amendment to the will but insisted amid the battle that she "loved" the 'Hound Dog' rocker "very much" and thwarted anyone who may "think differently".

She told E! News: "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

The former 'Dallas' star daughter died of a cardiac arrest aged 54 last month and now Priscilla is contesting an amendment on Lisa Marie's will which removed her and the singer's former business manager Barry Siegel from being in charge of her trust and replaced them with eldest children, Riley, 33, and Benjamin - who took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27 -, with her statement coming just a day after a legal expert has predicted that the odds of victory could be in her favour, but warned that the proceedings could "drag on for years."

Benny Roshan, a probate, trusts, and estates litigation attorney based in LA said: "The law basically says follow whatever is in the document, and then the document says this is what you have to do, So if the court is looking at it and truly those procedures were not followed, Priscilla has a good case of arguing that this new document that essentially replaces her is not valid.

"That's a good point if it was never followed. Cases like this depend on whether or not other interested parties and family members disagree with Priscilla's position. If no one objects it can be completed in as little as a few months. If someone objects to her position and takes a contrary position, e.g. that the 2016 amendment is valid, the litigation can drag out for years."