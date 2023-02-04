Meghan Trainor found out she was pregnant "so fast."

The 28-year-old pop star is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara, 30, and already has two-year-old son Riley with him is currently expecting her second with him and shared a video on Instagram on Friday (03.02.23), where she was seen to be shocked at how quickly her test came back positive.

She fought back tears as she said: "Oh my God, oh my God! That showed up so fast!"

The 'Made You Look' hitmaker captioned the post: "The moment I found out I was pregnant with baby number 2 [crying face emoji].

Her post comes just days after the 'All About That Bass' singer initially revealed the happy news, where she appeared to delighted to be expecting her second child because she and Daryl are now "halfway there" to fulfilling their dream of a large family.

She said: "What a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids! We try to tell [Riley], 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'"

In addition to preparing for the arrival of her baby, Meghan is also preparing for the release of her first book, 'Dear Future Mama', in which she'll open up about her pregnancy experiences alongside contributions from various experts.

She said of the tome, which will hit shelves on 25 April: "I'm an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths.

"When someone goes, 'Oh my God, me too,' then it makes me feel like I'm not alone, and I'm like, 'I'm not weird, my body's not different. It's normal.'"