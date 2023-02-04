Brendan Fraser "feels like a fraud."

The 54-year-old actor is known for his starring role in 1997's 'George of the Jungle' but has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years with 'No Sudden Move' and 'The Whale' but admitted that he will not get "too comfortable" in his career because he has "imposter syndrome."

Asked how he was coping with his newfound success, said: "Under the circumstances, I think I’m coping with it pretty well! I'm never gonna get that comfortable. And when I do that, I think it’s time to rethink my approach, because I’m always… I can’t get rid of the feeling that someone’s gonna walk in the room and tell me that I’m a fraud, or that I have imposter syndrome. They’re gonna hand me a dish towel and I’ll have to go get back to work"

The Academy Award-nominee went on to add that he hopes that he will "never lose" that attitude because he has not finished "proving himself yet" and explained that he only wants to make the kind of movies or TV shows that audiences want to see across whichever medium.

He told NME: "But I hope I never lose that. In a way. Because I’m still not done proving myself yet. And to do that, I need bigger and greater challenges. Now with all the different mediums and ways to get content to everyone, the consumer, I think it just comes down to the basics of wanting to tell a story that people want to see. That hasn’t changed."