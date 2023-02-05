Sir Paul McCartney is wanted to perform at King Charles' coronation.

The Beatles legend is said to be at the top of the organisers' wishlist to feature as part of the three days of celebrations that will take place in May due to his "extensive back catalogue" and "global appeal".

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Royal organisers are super keen on landing Paul for this historical once-in-a-lifetime performance.

"The general thought is that having a Beatle singing on King Charles' big day would seal the deal and other acts can slot in around him.

"Paul is the perfect signing, thanks to his extensive back catalogue and huge global appeal.

"The invites are currently being carefully curated but time is of the essence."

The music icon has met the royal family on a number of occasions and paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her passing last year.

In a statement on social media, the 80-year-old star wrote: "I feel privileged to have been alive during the whole of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

"Looking back I am honoured and amazed to see that I met Her Majesty eight or nine times and each time she impressed me with her great sense of humour combined with great dignity."

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that The Spice Girls are set to reunite as a five-piece for the coronation.

The iconic girl group - which consists of Geri Horner, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton - have not performed as a five-piece since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 but organisers are desperate for all the members to be involved in the coronation .

A source said: "Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five-piece for such a historical event. Certainly, the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics - a one-off celebration and unique performance."