Kate Hudson had an "emotional" revelation at Glastonbury Festival last year which made her rethink her career choices.

The 'Almost Famous' star was among the revellers at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England in June 2022 and she's revealed she had a strange moment when watching Sir Paul McCartney perform his headline set on the Sunday night - and it made her think more deeply about her work.

She told OK! magazine: "I had this weird moment at Glastonbury last year. I got so emotional watching Paul McCartnet. Maybe it's just because he's the same age as my mom [Goldie Hawn] and it just defines this time, the sort of innocence of The Beatles and how iconic they were.

"They just changed the face of rock 'n' roll and they believed in something."

Kate then went on to insist the experience prompted her to re-evaluate which projects she takes on in future.

She added: "I started to get emotional about how different it is now. Like art, and what is art? What does it mean now? And it hit me that we just have to keep making art, good art."

The 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' star added: "We have to believe in the things we're putting out there and take risks and not always make people happy."

It comes after Kate recently confirmed she's turned her hand to music and is in the process of releasing her debut album.

In an interview with E! News last month, she explained: "I've got 26 songs. We're dwindling them down.

"It's just been a great, creative, completely immersive experience for me and something I had to get out and I'm getting it out."