Liam Gallagher has had a hip replacement.

The former Oasis rocker took to social media on Sunday (05.02.23) to reveal that he had undergone an operation last week and that "all went well".

Liam tweeted: "Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last wk all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors n nurses who looked after me.

"Big shout out to the A team for getting us home safe n sound you know who you are and Florence guru I love and adore you Riverdance here I come LG x (sic)"

The musician stressed that the medical procedure will not take his swagger away as he has been studying footage of his old music videos during his recovery - with speculation about an Oasis reunion with brother Noel Gallagher continuing to swirl.

A fan said : "I hope the operation hasn’t affected your swagger!!"

Liam, 50, replied: "I'm getting my physio to study old videos of my walk so we don't miss a trick the comeback is real."

The rocker had suggested last year that he would rather use a wheelchair than have to go through the "stigma" of an operation after his hips had been left "f*****" due to arthritis.

He said: "My hips are f***** ... I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked and my bones are mashed up.

“The lady was going: ‘You might need a hip operation, a replacement’ – no way. You’re all right... I think I’d rather just be in pain, which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that – just get them fixed.

“But it’s also the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced... What’s next?

“I can’t sleep at night for the pain, tossing and turning. So I’m on the herbal sleeping tablets and they’ve saved my life. One of them: seven hours out – no pain, nothing."