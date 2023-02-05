Eminem's daughter 'struggled to understand her father's fame

Hailie Jade Mathers struggled to understand her father's fame.

The 27-year-old singer is the daughter of rap star Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - and his ex-wife Kim Scott but explained that her experience was "very different" to that of her father's brother Nate, 35, because she was only a tot when he shot to fame in the late 1990s even though it is "fun" to look back now.

Speaking to her uncle - who she refers to as a "brother-uncle" because they are relatively close in age - on her 'Just A Little Shady' podcast, she said: "See, that is probably why our experience was a lot different because I remember some things from before, but I didn't totally understand what was going on and you were definitely old enough to understand what was going on. Nate is my uncle -- my dad's younger brother -- but also we kind of grew up together, because Nate lived with us for a while when I was young. I would say [you are a] brother-uncle, you definitely act younger than your age. We are closer in age than you are to [my] dad, but still I never realised how much older you are than me because I feel like you are like a brother.

"It's so fun to look back [now], thinking back as an adult, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's so, so surreal.' those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool!"'

Music producer and actor Nate added that he began to "understand" the sudden fame of his elder brother - who also has Stevie Laine, 20, and also adopted his niece Alaina, 29, in the early 2000s when his late sister-in-law Dawn Scott was struggling with drug abuse - when he began to see him on TV.

He said: "I started understanding a little more when reality would hit when I would start seeing [Eminem] on TV and going to shows and all the signatures and crazy people. I am like, 'Alright, well this is real!'"

